Megan Thee Stallion jumps on new remix of BTS’ ‘Butter’

K-pop superstars BTS have unveiled a new remix of their smash hit ‘Butter’, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The collaboration comes shortly after Megan’s claims from earlier this week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it. But after the rapper filed a petition on Tuesday (August 24) ​​seeking emergency relief, a judge cleared the song and granted the rapper permission to drop the remix.

Meg adds a fresh verse to the remix, boldly proclaiming: “Now I need global entry to the shows I’m rocking.” Over the infectious beat, she raps, “Smooth like cocoa butter / My drip more than a puddle / They know I’m the wave / Take over every summer.”

BTS had previously dropped several other remixes of ‘Butter’, including a “Sweeter” and “Cooler” version of the song. Prior to that, the boyband had also released a house-tinged “hotter remix” of the chart-topping single.

Back in July, the American Butter Institute thanked the K-pop group for helping to spread more awareness about its product through the song. “It obviously doesn’t hurt to have your product associated with the top band’s song of the summer,” its CEO Alan Bjerga told Billboard.

“Like BTS says, ‘it’s smooth’,” he added. “The future of U.S. butter sales is in exports, and to have arguably the biggest band on the globe giving a thumbs-up in song can’t be anything but good.”

BTS have since followed up the smash hit with yet another English language track: in July, they released ‘Permission To Dance’, which featured co-writing credits from Ed Sheeran, marking the second time the acts have worked together.

Last week, the band officially cancelled their Map of the Soul world tour, which had been in postponement limbo since April 2020.