Megan Thee Stallion links up with Popeyes to launch Hottie Sauce and merch line

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her expansion into the world of fried chicken, launching a deal with Popeyes to release a branded hot sauce and merch line.

According to Billboard, the deal also makes Megan an official franchisee of the brand, with several Popeyes restaurants set to open under her wing (pun intended) in the near future. In a press release, Popeyes Americas president Sami Siddiqui said he “look[s] forward to working closely” with Megan “over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur”.

The aforementioned hot sauce – branded as Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce – was formulated by the culinary team at Popeyes with direct involvement from Megan. It’s described as having “a sweet, yet bold flavour with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality”, and is made with a base of honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.

Advertisement

Take a look at a promo for Hottie Sauce below:

Hottie Sauce will debut at Popeyes as a limited-time offering as of next Tuesday (October 19), available as a dipping sauce or on the chain’s beloved chicken sandwich.

A merch line dubbed Thee Heat will also launch next Tuesday at 5pm BST (12pm EST). Landing as the first of three staggered releases, the collection is set to sport a range of bikinis, shirts, hats, tumblers, and dog toys shaped in the likeness of Popeyes’ chicken tenders.

Megan commemorated the launch today (October 15) by appearing on the webseries Hot Ones, joining the likes of Lorde, Maya Rudolph and Billie Eilish as the latest high-profile name to test her limits with increasingly spicy chicken wings. Take a look at her episode below:

Advertisement

Billboard also pointed out that as part of their deal, Megan and Popeyes will donate a total of $500,000 to the charity Houston Acts of Kindness, which aims to “encourage selfless concern for the welfare of others by promoting kindness and humanity through random acts of kindness and charity”.

Megan’s teaming up with Popeyes comes as the latest collaboration between pop heavyweights and fast food giants – back in August, for example, Lil Nas X was named Taco Bell’s inaugural chief impact officer. McDonald’s have also launched a series of “famous orders” over the past two years, joining forces with the likes of Saweetie, Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS.