Megan Thee Stallion makes political return to stage in new virtual concert

Megan Thee Stallion has returned to the stage for her first performance since being injured in a shooting last month.

Calling the live-streamed virtual concert her “first day back”, Stallion delivered an hour-long set alongside six dancers. The event was choreographed by Jaquel Knight, who also worked on Beyoncé’s performance as Coachella.

“I need all my hotties to stand up, wherever you’re at, and shake that ass,” Stallion told her fans at home.

After the livestream, Stallion shared some images and a clip of the performance which you can see below:

Megan Thee Stallion’s Virtual Set List

‘Realer Simon Says’

‘Freak Nasty’

‘Big Booty’

‘Hot Girl Summer’

‘Pimpin’

‘Sex Talk’

‘RNB’

‘Pose’

‘Pole Dancer’

‘Freak’

‘All Dat’

‘Nasty’

‘Big Ole Freak’

‘Cash Shit?’

‘B.I.T.C.H.’

‘Girls in the Hood’

‘WAP’

‘Savage’

Early in the set, Stallion also made a political statement in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests across the globe in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

After Stallion played ‘Big Booty’, the stage lights dimmed to reveal a backdrop saying ‘This Shit Is Exhausting’. Soon after, a list of Black Americans either injured or killed through alleged police brutality followed.

Floyd’s name was on the list alongside names including Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and Elijah McClain.

At the end of the list, a further message appeared reading: ‘Why Is It So Hard Being Black In America?’

Earlier this week (August 26), it was announced that Stallion will headline a new virtual festival event, Red Rocks Unpaused.

Other artists to perform across the three day event include Lil Baby, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Hunt and Brett Young.

The free, three-day virtual festival kicks off on September 1 at 3am BST. All performances are set to be exclusively streamed live via the event’s Twitter page.