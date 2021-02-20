Megan Thee Stallion has said that she wants to be “up there with the OGs” of female rap in a new interview.

The Houston rapper self-released her first EP ‘Rich Ratchet’ in 2016 and has gone on to be one of the biggest rappers currently working.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Megan discussed her ambitions. The article noted her five-year goal in 2019 was to become a household name. Asked what her goal is now, she said: “I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs.”

Advertisement

Last year, the star’s single ‘Savage’ and Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’ took over the charts, with the latter in particular breaking records. Asked if she considers herself a pop star now, Megan replied: “I’m a rapper. Rap will always be my heart. That’s really what I love to do.”

She also spoke in the interview about her impending graduation from university. “I cannot wait,” she said. “I’m going to have the biggest graduation party. But when all of this happened [the coronavirus pandemic], I’m like, ‘Wow, so nobody is going to see me walk across the stage?’”

Last week (February 16), Megan tweeted about graduating from Texas Southern University and her plans for afterwards. “Mam Im abt to graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility,” she said in response to a fan who tweeted they were happy Megan chose rapping over working in the health field.

“They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree,” she added. “SIKE.”

Advertisement

The rapper has previously explained how she plans to use the income from her music career to open an assisted-living facility. Speaking to People in 2020, she said she hopes to enlist the help of her classmates to run the facility.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”