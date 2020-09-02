Megan Thee Stallion producer responds to rumours of Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration

One of Megan Thee Stallion‘s leading producers has denied claims that she’ll team up with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the controversial rapper’s next album.

Producer Lil Ju Made Da Beat, who has produced some of Megan’s leading tracks – including ‘Big Ole Freak’, ‘Realer’ and ‘Cash Shit’ – spoke out after she appeared on an apparently leaked tracklist for Tekashi’s ‘Tattle Tales’.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who said: “Pls tell me this isn’t true”, the producer simply dismissed news of the track as “fake”.

This is fake — LilJuMadeDaBeat (@LlLJuMadeDaBeat) August 27, 2020

Tekashi’s next album arrives on Friday (September 4) and marks the first full-length studio effort from the rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – since he was released from prison earlier this year.

Following on from the artist’s 2018 debut LP ‘Dummy’, ‘Tattle Tales’ will feature the Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘Trollz’ as well as recent single ‘Gooba’.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted an early release from prison in April, after making a request to return home in order to avoid contracting coronavirus. He had been serving a 24-month sentence in New York after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.