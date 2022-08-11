Megan Thee Stallion reveals new album will arrive this week

Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that her new album will arrive this week.

The Houston rapper revealed last month that the follow-up to her November 2020 debut studio album ‘Good News’ had been completed, before subsequently dropping hints that the record will be titled ‘Traumazine’.

Now, on social media, the rapper has confirmed that the album is indeed called ‘Traumazine’ and it will arrive tomorrow (August 12).

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here, which also shows the full tracklisting of the album:

Earlier this month, Megan shared a series of new images that teased the album along with the following caption. “It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now…

“I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace, bc I’m not… buttt I’m excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head #TRAUMAZINE.”

The rapper recently released the Future-featuring ‘Pressurelicious‘, her fourth new track of the year, following on from ‘Plan B’, ‘Flamin’ Hottie‘ (a promotional song for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos) and ‘Sweetest Pie‘, which featured Dua Lipa.

Earlier this month, Stallion confirmed that she will play London’s Brixton Academy on August 24 ahead of her headline slot at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival – get tickets here.

Advertisement

The artist is due to close Reading’s Main Stage West on the Friday night (August 25) before appearing at Leeds on the Saturday (26). Glass Animals, Joy Crookes and Wallows are all scheduled to play before her, while over on the Main Stage East Dave will headline after performances from Little Simz, Polo G and Griff.

Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys are also set to headline the three-day festival.