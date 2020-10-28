Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch among winners at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards took place last night (October 27), with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott among the artists who took home gongs.

Last night’s ceremony followed on from June’s BET Awards, which recognised the contributions of African-Americans across the entertainment and sports industries.

Like the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards were held virtually this year in keeping with coronavirus-imposed restrictions. Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean hosted proceedings, while 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean were among those performing.

This year saw the separation of the Best Collaboration, Duo or Group award into two distinct categories and the introduction of the Best Live Performer category.

The BET Awards have also dropped its Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App and Hot Ticket Performer categories in favour of new Best Hip Hop Platform and Hip Hop Artist of the Year awards.

The winners of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are:

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: ‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)

‘BOP’ – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)

‘Life is Good’ – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)

‘Rockstar’ – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

‘Savage (Remix)’ – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

‘Toosie Slide’ – Produced by OZ (Drake)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’

DaBaby – ‘Blame it on Baby’

DaBaby – ‘Kirk’

Future – ‘High Off Life’

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Suga’

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Winner: Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’

DaBaby, ‘BOP’

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’

Drake, ‘Toosie Slide’

Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’

Roddy Ricch, ‘The Box’

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’

Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, ‘What’s Poppin (Remix)’

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Ballin”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Winner: Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Earthgang

Jackboys

Migos

Run the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Winner: Travis Scott

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Rapsody

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Winner: Teyana ‘Spike Tee’ Taylor

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

DJ OF THE YEAR

Winner: D-Nice

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Hit-Boy

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Winner: Pop Smoke

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Rod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Winner: The Joe Budden Podcast

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Winner: Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA, ‘Best on Earth’ (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B, ‘Writing on the Wall’ (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, ‘Roses (Remix)’ (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’ (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott ‘Hot (Remix)’ (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

Winner: Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, ‘Lockdown’

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar (BLM Remix)’

J. Cole, ‘Snow on tha Bluff’

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, ‘Afeni’

Wale feat. Kelly Price, ‘Sue Me’

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Winner: Stormzy (UK)

Djonga (Brazil)

Kaaris (France)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Meryl (France)

Ms Banks (UK)

Nasty C (South Africa)