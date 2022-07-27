Megan Thee Stallion says her next album is finished

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that her next album is now finished.

The Houston rapper shared the news on her Instagram Stories alongside a picture of herself working in the studio.

“So happy abt my album,” she captioned the picture, before adding: “it’s finished.”

She went on: “it’s honest, it’s me, it’s real” and said “it’s for the hotties”, in reference to her fans.

In another story slide, Stallion also teased a collaboration with fellow Houston artist Sauce Walka, after tagging the rapper in the post.

You can see the posts here:

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she will play London’s Brixton Academy ahead of her headline slot at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival – get tickets here.

Megan is set to perform at the 4,921-capacity venue on Thursday, August 24.

Megan Thee Stallion’s headline show at Brixton Academy follows on from appearances at both Wireless Festival (where she joined Cardi B onstage for ‘WAP’) and Glastonbury.

Megan is due to close Reading’s Main Stage West on the Friday night (August 25) before appearing at Leeds on the Saturday (26). Glass Animals, Joy Crookes and Wallows are all scheduled to play before her, while over on the Main Stage East Dave will headline after performances from Little Simz, Polo G and Griff.

Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon, Rage Against The Machine and Arctic Monkeys are also set to headline the three-day festival.