Megan Thee Stallion says her upcoming album is “95 per cent done”

Megan Thee Stallion has reconfirmed that her new album – the official follow-up to her 2020 debut, ‘Good News’ – is nearing completion, revealing that she’s now “95 per cent done” with the record.

The teaser came during Megan’s appearance at the 2022 Webby Awards on Monday (May 16), where she was honoured with the gong for Artist Of The Year. “I’m actually probably like 95 per cent done with my new album,” the rapper said backstage. “I wanna tease that for the Hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album.”

Last night, Webby Artist of the Year @theestallion told our Manager, Editorial Strategy @jordanajarrett that she's about 95% done with her new album. "I wanna tease that for the hotties, I haven't even told them nothing about my album." You heard it here first! 😳❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bsFwkVa5GF — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 17, 2022

In accepting her Artist Of The Year award, Megan said (per Billboard): “First of all, thank you to the Hotties, because without the Hotties, there would be no Hot Girl Coach. Everybody in this category is a winner. I feel like we all been working so hard all year, we been working hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters.”

Megan’s new, as-yet-untitled record will be formally classed as her second studio album – however in February, she filed a lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, for allegedly attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation – which landed last October – as an album.

It’s at least the third time Megan has filed legal proceedings against 150. In March 2020, the rapper claimed the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

Thus far, Megan has shared two singles from her upcoming album: the Dua Lipa-featuring ‘Sweetest Pie’ and ‘Plan B’. The latter was debuted at Coachella, where she described it as “very motherfucking personal” to her and said it was addressed “to whom the fuck it may concern”. Earlier this week, Megan performed both songs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, May 2 has officially been declared Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston, where the rapper grew up. She was honoured at a formal ceremony the day prior, where Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner – along with members of Houston City Council – celebrated her philanthropic achievements, which include launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation in 2021.