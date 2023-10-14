Megan Thee Stallion says she has no label and her next album will be self-funded

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she will be releasing her next album independently and will be financing it herself.

While speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the rapper confirmed that she is without a record deal but is proceeding to make new music regardless, funded out of her own pocket.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because y’know… we tryna get off [laughs]… y’all know what’s the tea,” she said. “But I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded by Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket. The budget is coming from me, motherfucking Hot Girl Productions. It’s all coming straight from Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion[‘s] brain, wallet… we in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.

“We’re really doing our big one and I’m so excited. We’re doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama. I’m so excited ’cause it’s literally just me this go round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

The artist had released her previous two albums, 2020’s ‘Good News’ and 2022’s ‘Traumazine’ on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified.

Last year, she was granted a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment for allegedly trying to “interfere” with the rapper’s control over her music ahead of the American Music Awards.

Earlier in 2022, Stallion filed a separate lawsuit against 1501, claiming it was attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album.

An attorney for 1501 denied the allegations in the lawsuit, telling Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label oversight over what would count as an “album” for contractual purposes.

In March of 2020, the rapper also claimed the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

In August 2022, she took 1501 to court again, claiming they were blocking the release of her remix of BTS’ song ‘Butter’. A judge sided with the rapper, permitting the track to be released shortly after the ruling was made.

Meanwhile, last week, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new single, ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’ which is taken from the soundtrack to A24’s musical comedy film Dicks: The Musical.