Megan Thee Stallion says she wants to work with Adele

Megan Thee Stallion has said that she wants to collaborate with Adele.

The Houston rapper spoke about her desire to work with the ‘30’ singer in a new interview with People, which referenced a recent viral mash-up of their music.

The TikTok video in question mixes Adele’s ‘Water Under The Bridge’ with Megan’s ‘Body’, taken from the latter’s 2020 album ‘Good News’.

“If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it,” Megan told People about the clip, which you can watch below.

“Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Megan also spoke in the interview about how “manifesting” a collaboration with Beyoncé (the two both featured on a remix of the former’s ‘Savage’ in 2020) had already helped her achieve “my ultimate goal”.

“Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna,” she added about her next career goal. “Like, that is my next dream collab.”

Megan Thee Stallion was recently announced as one of the headliners of Manchester’s Parklife festival alongside Tyler, the Creator and 50 Cent.

As well as Tyler, 50 Cent and Megan, the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress will also perform.

Adele, meanwhile, will perform live at next week’s BRIT Awards. The singer has been nominated for four awards at this year’s ceremony, which will take place at The O2 in London.