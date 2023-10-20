Megan Thee Stallion settles legal dispute with former record label

Megan Thee Stallion has settled her legal dispute with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The Houston rapper had filed a lawsuit against the company back in 2020 claiming that the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

1501 Certified Entertainment shared a statement to their official Instagram account regarding the dispute that read: “Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways.”

Advertisement

Carl Crawford, the president of 1501 Certified Entertainment also added: “All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

During an Instagram live video back in 2020, the rapper said that she “didn’t really know what was in [her] contract” when she first signed it, adding: “I was young. I think I was like 20, and I ain’t know everything that was in my contract.” (per BBC)

Earlier in 2022, Stallion filed a separate lawsuit against 1501, claiming it was attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album.

An attorney for 1501 denied the allegations in the lawsuit, telling Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label oversight over what would count as an “album” for contractual purposes.

The artist had released her previous two albums, 2020’s ‘Good News’ and 2022’s ‘Traumazine’ on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified.

Advertisement

Last week, the ‘Savage’ singer revealed she will be releasing her next album independently and will be financing it herself.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because y’know… we tryna get off [laughs]… y’all know what’s the tea,” she said during an Instagram Live.

She continued: “But I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded by Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket. The budget is coming from me, motherfucking Hot Girl Productions. It’s all coming straight from Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion[‘s] brain, wallet… we in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.

“We’re really doing our big one and I’m so excited. We’re doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama. I’m so excited ’cause it’s literally just me this go round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

In other news, the rapper recently debuted a new single, ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’ which is taken from the soundtrack to A24’s musical comedy film Dicks: The Musical.