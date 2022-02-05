Megan Thee Stallion shares new Cheetos-inspired song ‘Flamin’ Hottie’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new song featuring an interpolation of Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ – check out ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ below.

The track was made to promote Frito-Lay products Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos and sees Stallion making several references to the crisps with lyrics like “Just like Cheetos on your fingers, wanna suck me,” and “Know I’m all that and a bag of flamin’ hot chips.” Elsewhere in the track, she raps “Ayy, ayy, moral of the story, I’ma get to the bag“.

According to Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion is also set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos alongside Charlie Puth. “I am the Hot Girl Coach. I am Miss Flamin’ Hottie. I mean, I am all things hot. So I feel like it was very necessary for the Hot Cheeto and the Hot Girl to get together,” she said about her partnership with the company.

Listen to ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Stallion praises Salt-N-Pepa. “First of all, when you’re talking about female rap, you have to include Salt-N-Pepa in that conversation. They are Salt-N-Pepa. They are the pioneers.“

In another recent interview, Stallion said she wants to work with Adele and is manifesting a collaboration with Rihanna. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like, that is my next dream collab.”

Megan Thee Stallion is set to return to Parklife Festival later this year, headlining the Manchester bash alongside Tyler, the Creator and 50 Cent.

As well as Tyler, 50 Cent and Megan, the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress will also perform. Parklife 2022 will take place from June 11-12.