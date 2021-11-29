Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise appearance at BTS concert in LA

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS have finally performed their remix of ‘Butter’ live together.

Earlier tonight (November 28, Pacific Time), the K-pop juggernauts surprised fans during the second night of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert in LA with an appearance by Megan Thee Stallion. Dressed in a pink one-piece outfit, Megan dropped by to perform her verse from the hit single, before joining the boyband as they danced to the final chorus of ‘Butter’.

The rapper was originally due to perform the ‘Butter’ remix alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards last weekend, but later dropped out due to personal matters. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!,” she had said.

‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ live in LA on November 27 and 28 marks the group’s first in-person concerts for the first time in two years, with two more performances on December 1 and 2. The shows will be BTS’ first live concerts in two years, since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour.

In other BTS news, member V is set to contribute a song to the soundtrack of upcoming K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The as-yet-unnamed track will be produced by music director Nam Hye-seung, who has previously worked on the original soundtracks of hits such as Goblin (2016), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Crash Landing On You (2019).

The boyband also recently took home three awards at the AMAs, including the top prize of Artist Of The Year. They had been nominated alongside stars like Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd for the award.