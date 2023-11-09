Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Spiritbox for ‘Cobra’ rock remix

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped an unexpected rock remix of her latest single ‘Cobra’, now featuring metal band Spiritbox.

Today (November 9), the rapper took to social media to announce the release of the remix, which comes with a new visualiser. The track comes just days after Megan Thee Stallion released ‘Cobra’ on Friday (November 3).

The remix sees Megan rap along to chunky, heavy guitar riffs from Spiritbox before vocalist Courtney LaPlante chimes in to slow things down with clean vocals for a new chorus: “Leave me alone in the dark/I am shedding my skin/I need to harden my heart/To protect myself but the pain remains within“.

LaPlante also provides guttural backing vocals for the song’s bridge. Listen to the rock remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ featuring Spiritbox below.

With the release of ‘Cobra’, Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly scored the biggest YouTube debut this year, with the Douglas Bernardt-directed video gaining over 2.15million views in 24 hours. ‘Cobra’ has managed to beat fellow artists Doja Cat‘s ‘Demons’ (2million) and Ice Spice‘s ‘Deli’ (1.85million). ‘Cobra’ also racked up over 1 million streams on Spotify in 24 hours.

‘Cobra’ and its rock remix come shortly after Megan’s collaboration with Cardi B for ‘Bongos‘, and her song ‘Out Alpha The Alpha‘ which the rapper wrote for upcoming A24 film Dicks: The Musical.

Megan Thee Stallion’s last record comes in the form 2022’s ‘Traumazine‘, an album that NME gave four stars: “After ‘Traumazine’’s 18 tracks, there should be only one feeling coursing through your body: utter elation. The album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, but it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality.