Megan Thee Stallion teases release of something “that can help all of us”

Megan Thee Stallion has teased the release of something “that can help all of us”, suggesting new music is incoming.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (September 25), the Houston rapper shared a brief black-and-white video that sees her side profile appear in silhouette.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong,” she says in a voiceover.

Megan confirmed in the caption that she would be “dropping something that can help all of us” later today (September 26). “Stay tuned, Hotties,” she added, along with the hashtag #SeizeTheAwkward.

Check out the video here:

In a recent interview with Complex, Megan hinted at releasing a joint project with her ‘Bongos’ and ‘WAP’ collaborator Cardi B and then taking the show out on the road.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together,” she told the outlet. “Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans.

“So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

When asked about new solo material, the rapper said she was “in such an amazing headspace” currently. Megan added: “I’m making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.

“…With this [new] album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

Megan’s second and latest studio record, ‘Traumazine’, was released in August 2022.

Earlier this month, Megan and Cardi gave their most recent collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live debut at the 2023 MTV VMAs.