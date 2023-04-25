Meghan Trainor apologises for insulting teachers: “I was fired up”

Meghan Trainor has apologised after making an insensitive comment about teachers during a recent episode of her podcast.

During the April 19 edition of her Workin’ On It podcast, the singer was joined by her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, and YouTuber Trisha Paytas. During a discussion between the three, Trainor said “Fuck teachers, dude.”

The singer immediately received backlash causing her to post a video on TikTok, apologising for her careless comment.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” Trainor explained. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together ♬ original sound – Meghan Trainor

The singer went on to say that she got “fired up” talking about the American education system and school shootings, and “got angry” at specific teachers who had bullied her. “I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers,” she added. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid.”

She continued: “They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

During the podcast episode, Trainor shared that she and Sabara were homeschooling their two-year-old son, Riley, to protect him from gun violence.

