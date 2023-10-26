Meghan Trainor says she’s “obsessed” with (G)I-DLE after working with them

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her new obsession with K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE.

On a new episode of the podcast Workin’ On It, which is hosted by Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan, the pop star spoke about how she’s starting to get into K-pop after working with girl group (G)I-DLE.

(G)I-DLE recently released their first English-language EP, titled ‘Heat’, which features the song ‘Eyes Roll’, written by both Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan.

Advertisement

During the podcast, Meghan revealed that she and Ryan had written that song “years ago”. She said: “And they added like two amazing verses to it, and that was the coolest things ever.”

“K-pop is sick,” Ryan added. “I became more aware of it really through my Twitch. People were like, ‘Check out this song, this is K-pop’, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is dope’.”

Meghan then spoke about how she had been “studying (G)I-DLE now”, ever since the girl group recorded ‘Eyes Roll’. “I was like, ‘Who is this group?’, and I’m obsessed with them,” she said.

“They’re so pretty and so cool and so talented. It’s an honour that they’re singing something we wrote, it blows my mind,” Megan continued, before revealing that the girl group’s producers have sent them more tracks to work on.

“So, I guess we gotta really dive into this. I’d be so down to like commit to K-pop,” Ryan added, with Megan describing the industry as “the coolest world”.

Advertisement

Aside from the Trainor siblings, (G)I-DLE’s English EP ‘Heat’ also featured songs written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder (‘I Want That’), singer-songwriter Jon Bellion (‘Tall Trees’) and more.

Meanwhile, former (G)I-DLE member Soojin has teased her long-awaited solo debut with a cryptic ‘Black Forest’ video, released yesterday (October 25). The singer has also opened new Instagram and YouTube accounts after two years away from the public eye.