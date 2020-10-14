Mel C says she’ll do “everything in my power” for another Spice Girls tour

Mel C has promised she is doing everything she can to ensure another Spice Girls tour will happen next year.

2021 will mark 25 years since the band introduced themselves to the world with debut single, ‘Wannabe’. Mel C said there’s high hopes for a 25th anniversary tour.

“It would be rude not to!” the singer told ITV’s Lorraine this week, when asked whether the band will look to mark the milestone with a tour. “We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time.”

The pop star, who performs solo as Melanie C, added: “Of course this year has thrown everything into chaos, I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage, but I’m doing everything in my power to make that happen.”

Last year’s tour reunited Mel C (Melanie Chisholm aka ‘Sporty Spice’), Mel B (Melanie Brown aka ‘Scary Spice’), Emma Bunton (‘Baby Spice’) and Geri Horner (‘Ginger Spice’). Victoria Beckham (‘Posh Spice’) was absent from the UK stadium tour, deciding to instead focus on her family and fashion business.

Speaking about the Spice Girls’ bond, Mel C added: “We appreciate each other now more than ever.

“We love each other and drive each other mad in equal measures, but we’re like family. It’s just one of those situations.”

Horner, formerly Halliwell, quit the band in 1998 and the rest of the girls disbanded in 2001.

They reunited for a world tour in 2007, which included Beckham, and last performed as a five-piece at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Melanie C released her eighth solo album, titled ‘Melanie C’, earlier this month. In a three-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Sporty Spice delivers her best work in decades with an ode to self-love inspired by a new generation of girl power espoused by Shura, Nadia Rose and more”.