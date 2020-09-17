Mel C shares empowering new track ‘Fearless’ featuring Nadia Rose

Mel C has shared a glimpse of her upcoming album with the release of new single ‘Fearless’, featuring Nadia Rose.

The empowering new song sees the former Spice Girl continue to promote ‘girl power’, with a small tribute to the original group seen in the accompanying music video via Spice Girls figurines on a car dashboard. Watch it below.

‘Fearless’ follows the release of previous singles ‘In And Out Of Love’, ‘Blame It On Me’ and ‘Who I Am’, which were complemented by a selection of remixes and acoustic takes. The latest single sees Mel C team up with British rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose.

“Meeting Nadia was kismet,’ said Mel C in a statement. “I’d seen her on Kathy Burke’s documentary series on women and fallen in love with her attitude. As female artists, we have to be fearless. I love this girl.”

On working with Mel C, Rose described the collaboration as “surreal”.

“It’s no secret that I’m a super Spice Girls fan,” she said via a press release. “So this whole experience has been very surreal. Melanie C is an incredible human being; creating with her has been nothing short of perfect.”

Mel C will promote her new self-titled album, due for release on October 2, via four global livestream events in October, followed by a UK and European headline tour in 2021.

The livestreams will take place on October 1 and 2, with individual events for the UK and Europe, US East Coast and South America, US West Coast and Central America, and Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

In an interview on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast last month, Mel C talked about the motivation behind the Spice Girls’ memorable ‘Girl Power’ movement. “We started talking about girl power because we experienced sexism in the industry,” she said.

“Because we were just five girls. We wanted to be famous, we wanted to be pop stars and quite quickly we were being told girl bands don’t sell records, you can’t be on the front cover of magazines because girls buy records by boys.

“We were like, ‘Seriously, don’t say that to the Spice Girls. That’s like a red rag to a bull.’”