Melissa Etheridge shares video for new single ‘For the Last Time’

Melissa Etheridge has shared a video for ‘For the Last Time’, the second single taken from her upcoming new album ‘One Way Out’.

The singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album will be her 16th in 33 years, and sees her revisit nine tracks she wrote and laid demos for during the late ’80s and early ’90s but never put out.

“Finally recording and releasing a song about my frustrations with my relationship in the 90’s is very cathartic for me,” Etheridge said in a statement. “That ‘For The Last Time’ rocks so hard is just the icing on the cake.”

“Gonna tell you for the last time baby/ This is gonna be the last time baby/ Getting fierce for the last time baby/ Ain’t no going down for the last time baby/ Yeah oh yeah for the last time,” Etheridge sings on the song’s chorus.

The video for ‘For the Last Time’ sees Etheridge and her band recording the unearthed track in the studio; you can watch it below.

The tracks on ‘One Way Out’ were finally recorded in 2013, originally intended for a retrospective boxset that ended up being shelved when Etheridge and her record label parted ways. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to return to the project.

‘One Way Out’ is set to be released on September 17 – pre-save and pre-order it here.