Members of Ben&Ben, Mayonnaise and more to face off in ‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’

Members of Ben&Ben, Mayonnaise and more Filipino bands will face off in Call Of Duty: Mobile this Friday.

Also participating in the face-off this Friday (September 24) organised by online video game developer and publisher Garena are rap collective Bawal Clan and pop rockers Orange and Lemons.

The announcement, made yesterday (September 21), confirms that the event – dubbed Band Battle – will stream on the official Garena Call Of Duty: Mobile Facebook page from 7pm PHT onwards.

Advertisement

🎸 ANG CoD:M, NILALARO. ANG HUGIS NG PUSO KO 🎙Get ready to rock on September 24!See Ben&Ben, Mayonnaise, Orange &… Posted by Garena Call of Duty Mobile on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The announcement also hinted that other musicians will be involved in the Band Battle, although these names have yet to be confirmed. According to ABS-CBN, it will also feature Raisa Racelis of Sud, Icoy Rapadas of Lions & Acrobats, EJ Pichay of Gracenote, Chino David of Hale and “other fan favourites”.

Call Of Duty: Mobile is a mobile spin-off of the popular first person shooter video game franchise, Call Of Duty. The mobile game – available on iOS and Android – currently boasts over an estimated tally of 6million daily players.

Ben&Ben released their sophomore album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ in late August. Its singles included ‘Upuan’, ‘Sugat’, and ‘Pasalubong’.

Mayonnaise released a live album in May that was recorded during their 18th anniversary concert. The band released their latest studio album ‘Friends & Family’ in late November last year.