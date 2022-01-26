Members of Ben&Ben test positive for COVID-19, band postpone Dubai showcase

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have revealed some of their members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released last night (January 25), the band announced that their scheduled performance at Expo Dubai 2020 later this week has been postponed. The band stated that this was “due to Covid cases within the band and our team”.

“We understand how this will come as a disappointment to many of you who were looking forward to meeting us there,” they wrote, “but we as a band decided it to be the best decision in the interest of everyone’s health to postpone the performance.”

Advertisement

“We humbly ask for your kind understanding as those of us affected recover from Covid.”

The band will announce a new date for the Dubai concert “soon”. See their full statement below.

Last week, the band announced that the Dubai concert would feature a new and unreleased song titled ‘Comets’. The show was also set to be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

Ben&Ben – who won the Best Band From Asia title at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier this month – released their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, in August 2021.

The album featured tracks such as ‘Lunod’ with Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos and ‘Pasalubong’ with Moira Dela Torre, earning the sixth spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, it was revealed that their song ‘MAPA’ – a collaborative track with P-pop group SB19 – landed on a Spotify playlist by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.