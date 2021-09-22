Members of Subsonic Eye form new band Carpet Golf, release debut EP

Carpet Golf, a new Singaporean band featuring members of Subsonic Eye and Charm, have released their debut EP ‘Not As Good A Fisherman As Brock Lesnar Is A Man’.

The six-track EP, out today (September 22), features the single ‘Brock Lesnar’, which got a tongue-in-cheek music video earlier this week. It’s a multi-act saga that, as you’d expect from a single named after a professional wrestler, features gym workouts and lots of tussling.

Watch the video for ‘Brock Lesnar’ below.

Advertisement

The video takes lighthearted jabs at “stoic manhood”, a theme that came to vocalist Nathaniel Soh after his time in the Singaporean army, where “you were expected to be a certain way, being a dependable person even though you did not always want to be”, according to a press statement.

Besides ‘Brock Lesnar’, ‘Not As Good A Fisherman As Brock Lesnar Is A Man’ features tracks like ‘Brotherhood Soup’ and ‘Terror Hamster’. Stream it below:

Carpet Golf are made up of hardcore band Charm’s Nathaniel Soh and Jordan Fernandes Khoo, alongside Subsonic Eye’s Spencer Tan (who’s also a member of Charm) and Daniel Borces.

Charm released their debut EP ‘Pleaser’ in 2019, followed by a cover of Mediocre Haircut Crew’s ‘Zelda Is The Princess’ for Tired Records’ 2020 compilation album, ‘Pick Of The Lot!’.

Advertisement

Subsonic Eye released their third album ‘Nature Of Things’ in January. The album received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Adrian Yap, who called it “a record by a band at the height of their creative prowess”.

Subsonic Eye are set to release an EP sung entirely in Malay. It will feature ‘Dijangka’, which the band debuted in a set for Seattle public radio station KEXP last week.