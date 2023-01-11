Men I Trust announce Jakarta concert this March

Canadian indie band Men I Trust have added an Indonesia tour date to their upcoming Asia-Australia 2023 tour.

Men I Trust revealed the tour date in a social media post today (January 11) alongside the announcement of a Canada concert set to bookend the tour this May. The group are set to perform at the GBK Basketball Hall this March 14, with tickets now available via Loket at IDR400,000 for Tribune tickets and IDR500,000 for Festival tickets.

We added Vancouver and Jakarta to our Asia-Australia run! Looking forward to seeing you :->

— Men I Trust (@menitrust) January 11, 2023

The three-member group are set to kick off their Asia and Australia tour in March, with their first stop in Hong Kong for the Clockenflap Festival. They will head next to the Philippines for Wanderland Festival, followed by a solo show in Taipei and an appearance in Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival before performing at the newly announced Jakarta concert.

The band will then head to Oceania for shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The trio will complete the tour come April, with stops in South Korea, Japan and Singapore coming before the final show of the tour in Vancouver. Men I Trust recently concluded the US leg of their tour alongside Feng Suave and Homeshake, which took place in early November through mid-December.

They also released three singles in 2022 – ‘Hard To Let Go’, ‘Billie Toppy’ and ‘Girl’.

The dates for Men I Trust’s Asia-Australia Tour are:

March 3 – Hong Kong, China (Clockenflap Festival 2023)

March 4-5 – Manila, Philippines (Wanderland Festival 2023)

March 6 – Legacy Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

March 11 – Chon Buri, Thailand (Pelupo International Music Festival 2023)

March 14 – GBK Basketball Hall, Jakarta

March 16 – The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

March 17 & 19 – 170 Russell (formerly Billboard), Melbourne, Australia

March 21 & 22 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, Australia

March 23 – The Triffid, Brisbane, Australia

April 22 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea

April 25 – Zepp Haneda, Tokyo, Japan

April 27 – Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan

April 30 – Esplanade Theatre, Singapore

May 3 – The Orpheum, Vancouver, Canada