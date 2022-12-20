Men I Trust add Singapore stop to their Asia-Australia 2023 tour

Men I Trust have added Singapore to their upcoming Asia-Australia 2023 tour.

The Canadian indie outfit shared this new update on their social media today (December 20). The Singapore stop, happening on April 30, 8pm at the Esplanade Theatre, will be the band’s final tour stop in the region.

Asia-Australia tour update! We just added a show in Singapore on April 30th @ Esplanade Theatre. Looking forward!

Tickets are now for sale via Esplanade’s website. Price start at $48SGD for Cat 3, $68SGD for Cat 2 and $88 for Cat 1 sections.

The three-member group will be going around Asia and Australia next year beginning March, with their first stop in Hong Kong for the Clockenflap Festival. They will head next to the Philippines for Wanderland Festival, followed by a solo show in Taipei and an appearance in Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival.

The band will then head to Oceania for shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The trio will complete the tour come April, with stops in South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Men I Trust have recently concluded their US tour with Feng Suave and Homeshake, which began in early November through mid-December. They also released three singles this year – ‘Hard To Let Go’, ‘Billie Toppy’ and ‘Girl’.

The dates for Men I Trust’s Asia-Australia Tour are:

March 3 – Hong Kong, China (Clockenflap Festival 2023)

March 4-5 – Manila, Philippines (Wanderland Festival 2023)

March 6 – Legacy Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

March 11 – Chon Buri, Thailand (Pelupo International Music Festival 2023)

March 16 – The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

March 17 & 19 – 170 Russell (formerly Billboard), Melbourne, Australia

March 21 & 22 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, Australia

March 23 – The Triffid, Brisbane, Australia

April 22 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea

April 25 – Zepp Haneda, Tokyo, Japan

April 27 – Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan

April 30 – Esplanade Theatre, Singapore