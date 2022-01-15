Meshuggah announce new album ‘Immutable’ with teaser video

Meshuggah have announced their ninth studio album, ‘Immutable’, teasing its as-yet-untitled lead single in a video revealing the record’s Luminokaya-designed cover art.

‘Immutable’ is set for release on April 1 via Atomic Fire Records, and comes as the follow-up to the Swedish death-metallers’ 2016 album, ‘The Violent Sleep Of Reason’.

Have a look at the teaser video for ‘Immutable’ – as well as its cover art – below:

In a Facebook post shared yesterday (January 14), guitarist Mårten Hagström said the record’s title “fits perfectly for where [Meshuggah] are as a band”.

“We’re older now,” he continued. “Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one.

“The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change.”

Pre-orders for ‘Immutable’ will go live on Friday January 28, with the record set to be available on CD, vinyl and cassette. Though the song teased in the above trailer is yet to be officially unveiled, the band assure fans that it “will be revealed very soon”.

The album was tracked at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, with mixing duties handled by the duo of Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson. Rage Against The Machine collaborator Vlado Meller was in charge of its mastering.

Prior to the release of ‘Immutable’, Meshuggah will embark on a 19-date North American tour. A run through Europe will follow in May, before they knock out six shows across the UK. Full details (and tickets) for those gigs can be found on the band’s website.