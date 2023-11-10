Met Gala officially announces 2024 theme

The theme for next year’s Met Gala has been revealed in a new article in Vogue.

On Wednesday this week (November 8), Vogue announced that the theme for the annual star-studded gathering would be “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The Met Gala is the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. According to Vogue, “cutting-edge curation and technology will together reveal precious masterpieces of fashion as they’ve never been seen before at next year’s Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

Advertisement

The collection will include 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, some of which have “rarely been seen in public before”. The collection will also be will be centred around 50 historically significant pieces.

The theme for the 2024 @metmuseum Costume Institute Exhibition has been announced! The upcoming show, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” will be on view following the May 6 #MetGala: https://t.co/dty2ocQStS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 8, 2023

“This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty,” Max Hollein, the Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained.

This year’s Met Gala theme was in honour of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 and was best known for his work as the creative director of luxury brand Chanel.

The 2023 Met Gala was attended by some of the biggest names in music, film, television and fashion, including Rihanna, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Pedro Pascal and many more.

2023 attendees paid tribute to Lagerfeld in various ways, including Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressing up as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. Lil Nas X attempted a similar theme, covered in full body paint, glitter and diamonds, with his face decked out in diamonds to resemble a cat.

Advertisement

In other news, Leto climbed up the Empire State Building this week to celebrate the announcement of his band’s ‘Seasons’ 2024 world tour.