Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs

Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band.

The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.

The concert will see the band only perform tracks from those two albums and will be opened by Raven, who Metallica supported on their first tour in 1983.

Advertisement

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday (September 30) at 10am local time with a pre-sale also set for Wednesday (September 28). Tickets will be made available here.

Join us on November 6 at @HardRockHolly in Hollywood, FL! This night will be extra-special as we’ll be joined by our old friends @official_raven to celebrate the life, legacy & achievements of Jonny & Marsha Zazula! Tickets on sale Friday. More Info at https://t.co/2j9SAspysI. pic.twitter.com/7LWctHKhG3 — Metallica (@Metallica) September 26, 2022

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band said in a statement via Rolling Stone.

“With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Metallica will donate a portion of the money they make from the gig in the Zazulas’ name to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, which provides musicians in need with support for health, mental health, and living expenses. The band’s own All Within My Hands charity will also donate to the Feeding South Florida food bank.

Meanwhile, Metallica also recently announced their third ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert at the Microsoft Theater on December 16, with all proceeds again going to their charity.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Robert Trujillo has also said ‘Master Of Puppets’ track ‘Disposable Heroes’ was the best song to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons.