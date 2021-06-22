Metallica announce special reissue of ‘The Black Album’ and star-studded covers album

Metallica have announced a special pair of releases to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of their album ‘Metallica’, AKA ‘The Black Album’.

The long-running band’s self-titled fifth studio album was released in August 1991 and featured such songs as ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘The Unforgiven’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

‘The Black Album’ is set to be remastered for the “definitive” new reissue, which will be released on September 10 on the band’s own Blackened Recordings.

Among the formats that will house the reissue is a 180 gram double vinyl LP, a standard CD and 3xCD expanded edition, digital download, streaming and a limited edition deluxe box set. Pre-order is available now.

Another release, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, will see over 50 artists each contributing “a unique interpretation” of their favourite ‘Black Album’ song, with profits from the tribute record being split between charities of the artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The record has been previewed today (June 22) with the release of Miley Cyrus‘ cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which features Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo – you can hear it below.

The 53-track album will also be released digitally on September 10, with physical formats to follow on October 1 (including a 4xCD edition and a limited edition 7xLP vinyl pressing) – pre-order is available here.

Among the artists who have contributed to ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ are St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor – you can check out the full tracklist below.

CD 1:

1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

3. Enter Sandman – Ghost

4. Enter Sandman – Juanes

5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

6. Enter Sandman – Weezer

7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell

9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

10. Sad But True – Royal Blood

11. Sad But True – St. Vincent

12. Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

1. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

2. Holier Than Thou – The Chats

3. Holier Than Thou – OFF!

4. Holier Than Thou – PUP

5. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

6. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

7. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

8. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

9. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

10. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

11. The Unforgiven – José Madero

12. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

1. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

2. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

3. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

4. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

5. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

6. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

7. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

8. Through the Never – The HU

9. Through the Never – Tomi Owó

10. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

11. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

12. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

13. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

14. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

15. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

1. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

2. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

3. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

4. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

5. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

6. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

7. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

8. The God That Failed – IDLES

9. The God That Failed – Imelda May

10. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

11. My Friend of Misery – Izïa

12. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

13. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Metallica will headline both NOS Alive and Mad Cool Festival, as well as the French festival Hellfest, next summer.