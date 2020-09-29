Metallica have donated £250,000 to aid wildfire relief efforts across California and the US West Coast.

The generous sum came via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which has gifted significant sums to a series of worthy causes since launching back in 2017.

“Wildfires have become a cruel and unwelcome annual benchmark in California, and this year we have seen them tragically extend across the entire west coast of our country,” the band confirmed in a statement.

“This is the fourth consecutive year, dating back to the formation of the Foundation, that All Within My Hands has activated to support fire relief: the critical local services component of our mission.

Wildfires have become an unwelcome benchmark in California & now they're extending across the entire west coast. #AWMH is donating a sum of $250k to 5 funds on the front line of this crisis. Visit https://t.co/QZBPyfXzDe to learn more. #MetallicaGivesBack 📸Noah Berger, AP Photo pic.twitter.com/rMEGinDrJ7 — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) September 28, 2020

“This year, we will be donating a sum of $250,000 to five organizations on the front line of this environmental crisis that has made its way into the lives and homes of far too many. The organizations include the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

The latest donation from the band comes after they gave $295,000 in coronavirus relief grants in July. It followed from the $350,000 pledged by the foundation to fight the disease in April.

In January, the band contributed $750,000 to the Australian bushfire relief effort.

