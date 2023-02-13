Metallica joke they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at Super Bowl Halftime show

Metallica have joked they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at her Super Bowl Halftime show after posting a clip of themselves singing ‘Diamonds’ on Carpool Karaoke.

The metal veterans, who previously teamed up with Billy Eichner for their karaoke take on the hit single in 2017, shared the clip on social media in the early hours of this morning (February 13).

“We can’t believe @rihanna didn’t ask us to be her backup singers…” they wrote.

The band’s recent single ‘Lux Æterna’ also featured on the last Super Bowl ad of the night for the forthcoming Daytona 500. You can view both clips below.

Did you catch that last #SuperBowlLVII commercial?? Next Sunday, it’s full speed or nothing.

Catch the 65th running of the Daytona 500 – February 19 on @FOXTV.@NASCARONFOX @FOXSports #Daytona500onFOX pic.twitter.com/JSUvnlAPZK — Metallica (@Metallica) February 12, 2023

Rihanna made her live return with her first performance in five years at the American football event, which took place in Glendale, Arizona.

The singer’s performance was a career-spanning set that saw her begin hovering on a platform high above the stage. Midway through the set, she landed back on the stage, where she ran through choreography to some of her biggest hits and collaborations.

She concluded the appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with a grand version of ‘Diamonds’, delivered from back up in the sky as the audience lit up the stadium with their phone torches.

After the show, representatives for the star confirmed that she is pregnant again.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The star’s partner was also seen watching her perform at the State Farm Stadium last night.

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Another star-studded Super Bowl advert saw Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal, following the likes of BTS and Travis Scott in the collaboration. Dave Grohl also delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey brand Crown Royal, while Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and more defined a rock star in another commercial, and Jack Harlow lost Triangle Player Of The Year to Elton John in a Dorito’s ad.

Meanwhile, U2 also confirmed a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier in the evening with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.