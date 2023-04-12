Metallica on Bob Dylan’s revelation that he’s seen them live twice

Metallica have responded to the recent revelation that Bob Dylan has seen the band perform live twice.

Last December, the legendary singer-songwriter recalled in a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal that he has attended two Metallica concerts previously, as well as gigs by Oasis and Klaxons.

Speaking to NME this week, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “I saw that.”

He continued: “I don’t know if Bob reads the NME or not, but I have one thing to say to him: ‘Bob, you’re welcome at any Metallica show anywhere in the world at any time – but please come backstage and say hello. We’d love to meet you and pay our respects!'”

The same WSJ interview saw Dylan reveal that he’d “made special efforts” to see Jack White and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner. He also praised the likes of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag N’ Bone Man and Nick Cave.

Metallica, meanwhile, were talking to NME about their upcoming new album ’72 Seasons’ (out this Friday, April 14), the process of recording music during lockdown, and their ambitious 2023/2024 stadium tour.

The run of huge shows, which kicks off in Amsterdam on April 27, will see the group visit 22 cities around the world, playing two completely different sets in each location.

“It seemed like a really good idea in 27 email chains but now we’re four weeks away from from it, it’s like: ‘Whose idea was this?!’” joked Ulrich in Metallica’s new interview with NME.

“It’s going around the world for two years and in most cities we’re playing on a Friday and a Sunday. Two completely different sets, no repeat songs. Two different sets of support acts. It’s basically like going to a festival.”

Metallica are set to bring the same concept to this year’s Download Festival, where they’ll headline both the Thursday night and the Saturday night.

“It’s been too long since we’ve been there last,” Ulrich said. “It’s an incredible festival on such a historic site up there at Donnington, so we thought we’d take this ‘no repeat’ concept and bring it into Download.”

Meanwhile, Metallica are currently in the midst of a week-long residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.