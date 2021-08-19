Metallica pay tribute to Chris Cornell with ‘I Am the Highway’ concert vinyl

Metallica have released the concert recording from the ‘I Am the Highway’ tribute show for the late Chris Cornell.

The metal legends performed ‘All Your Lies’ and ‘Head Injury’ – both songs from Soundgarden‘s 1988 album ‘Ultramega OK’ – at a show for the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman in January. Now, the band has shared those live-recorded covers as part of their vinyl club.

Artwork for the release is a play on the band’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ (2016) cover, which is a multi-face mural but this time incorporates Cornell’s visage instead. Pearl Jam‘s Jeff Ament designed the new artwork – see here.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said in a statement: “Thank you for your musk, thank you for the words, for your thoughts… Thank you for the shows, thank you for the good times, for putting yourself out there… and thank you, along with your fellow bandmates, for giving us something that inspired us, excited us, meant something, moved us, and not only gave us belief in the possibilities, but turned us the fuck on.

“What an honour to have known you, to have shared the stage with you and created next level memories, and ultimately to nave been included in the L.A. celebration of your life, which allowed us the opportunity to share with the world just how much your music and your brilliance meant to us.”

Cornells’ family thanked Metallica for honouring Chris’ memory with the vinyl release.

In an Instagram post, Vicky Cornell, along with daughter Toni and son Christopher, wrote: “Thank you so much to Metallica for the love and appreciation that you have shown for Chris and for memorialising that love, admiration and support from your performances at the ‘I Am the Highway’ tribute on this truly amazing and special vinyl. Joining the tribute concert meant so much to me and my children and to so many fans around the world… And I know how proud Chris would be, not only because you were there as his friends, but also because he was such a huge Metallica fan.”

They added: “Thank you so much and thank you Lars for your very kind words about Chris. It is true that ‘a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.’ Thank you for continuing to honour him. Loudlove. Vicky, Toni and Christopher.”

Cornell’s daughter Toni also wrote individually online: “Thank you @metallica for honouring my dad and helping keep his memory alive.”

In other news, Metallica are set to launch a new podcast that will go behind the scenes of their classic LP ‘The Black Album’.