Metallica perform ‘The Black Album’ in full at Louder Than Life festival

Metallica played ‘The Black Album’ in its entirety during their headline set at Louder Than Life festival last night (September 26) – see footage below.

‘The Black Album’ was reissued this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary, while alongside the record’s reissue came ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, a mammoth covers album.

To continue the celebrations, Metallica played their second headline set of the weekend at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, playing the album in reverse order.

The set began with three non-‘Black Album’ tracks – ‘Hardwired’, ‘The Four Horsemen’ and ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ – before the band launched in to its closing track, ‘The Struggle Within’.

From there, they ran through the entirety of ‘The Black Album’ in reverse order, finishing the main set with album opener ‘Enter Sandman’. A two song encore of other tracks then followed.

See footage of the band’s show and the full setlist below:

Metallica played:

‘Hardwired’

‘The Four Horsemen’

‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’

‘The Black Album‘



‘The Struggle Within’

‘My Friend of Misery’

‘The God That Failed’

‘Of Wolf and Man’

‘Nothing Else Matters’

‘Through the Never’

‘Don’t Tread on Me’

‘Wherever I May Roam’

‘The Unforgiven’

‘Holier Than Thou’

‘Sad but True’

‘Enter Sandman’

Encore:

‘Blackened’

‘Creeping Death’

Prior to the Louder Than Life shows, the band played a pair of intimate club gigs this month. First, they rocked a tiny 1,000 cap venue in their hometown of San Francisco, playing a 16-song set spanning their entire catalogue.

Then, they played a surprise Chicago show at the Metro club – read all about how that show came together on NME here.