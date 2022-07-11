Metallica share video duetting ‘Stranger Things’ scene with ‘Master Of Puppets’

Metallica have shared a TikTok of themselves duetting ‘Master Of Puppets’ with the Stranger Things scene it appears in.

The clip, which the outfit shared on Friday (July 8), sees them playing along to the track as footage from the season four finale of Strangers Things plays beside them. They’re even sporting “Hellfire Club” t-shirts, paying tribute to character Eddie Munson’s titular Dungeons And Dragons team.

“Eddie, this is for you!” they captioned the clip. Check it out below, but be warned — it may contain spoilers.

Following the arrival of Stranger Things 4‘s final episodes, Metallica expressed their gratitude at having ‘Master Of Puppets’ used in the show.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” they wrote.

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

The 1986 song has seen a surge in popularity since its use in the programme, making it to Number Seven on Spotify’s Top 50 USA playlist (it now sits at Number Eight). The version used in the show contains additional guitar parts, courtesy of bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye.

Metallica have had no qualms about new fans finding them through the song, though some of their older fanbase have. “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya,” one wrote on social media, to which the band replied in a video: “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family.”

“Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

‘Master Of Puppets’ isn’t the only track to see a boost in streams thanks to its Stranger Things feature, with Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ also gaining newfound fame. She’s broken three Guinness World Records since it aired in the show, becoming the oldest female artist to reach Number One, having the longest time for a track to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and the longest gap between Number Ones.