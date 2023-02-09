Metallica‘s latest ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert and auction has raised $3million (£2.4million) for charity.

The show, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on December 16. Metallica were joined onstage by special guest St. Vincent, with Greta Van Fleet also playing a set.

Additionally, leaders from six non-profit organisations took the stage on the night. All proceeds from the gig went to Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands.

It’s now been revealed that the third ‘Helping Hands’ event brought in approximately $3million for the organisation.

Per the charity’s official website, All Within My Hands “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services”.

Peter Delgrosso, executive director at All Within My Hands, said: “The funds raised from the ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’ will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters.

“The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

As part of the ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’, All Within My Hands honoured various mission-aligned organisations and provided grants to each to donate extra resources, including Baby2Baby, First Star, Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, mikeroweWorks Foundation and The Skatepark Project.

The first donations generated from Metallica’s 2021 tribute album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ have also been made, bringing in more than $1million (£824,430).

All profits from the covers record are being divided equally between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the contributing artists, including Happy Hippie Foundation (Miley Cyrus), RAINN (Phoebe Bridgers), Dhamma Mahavana (Weezer) and Outlaw State Of Kind (Chris Stapleton).

All Within My Hands was launched in 2017 by the members of Metallica and the band’s management team. In 2019 the group donated £40,000 to a Manchester homeless charity through the non-profit ahead of their concert in the city.

The previous year saw Lars Ulrich and co. hand over $100,000 (£82,439) to help the California wildfire relief efforts via the foundation.

Metallica are due to release their 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’ on April 14. They’ll return to the UK in June to play two unique headline sets at Download Festival 2023 alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.