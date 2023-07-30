Metallica’s Lars Ulrich writes foreword for new edition of Hunter S Thompson’s ‘Screwjack’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has written the foreword for a new edition of Hunter S Thompson’s book Screwjack.

The collection of short stories were originally printed in 1991, and have just received a brand new edition.

Announcing his introduction to the book, Ulrich wrote on Instagram: “Beyond psyched to have had the opportunity to write an introduction for the latest edition of Hunter S. Thompson’s ’91 collection of short stories, Screwjack.

“Reading these stories remind me what a treasure — and mindfuck — Hunter S. Thompson’s immortal words continue to be.”

He added: “Check it out if you like things wild, salacious and unsettling.”

Elsewhere, last month Metallica dropped a new live EP titled ‘The Amsterdam Sessions’. The four-track EP, recorded in April at Ready Set Studios in Amsterdam, consists of ’72 Seasons’ cuts ‘Lux Æterna’ and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, alongside classics ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Metallica most recently released their 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’ in April via their own label, Blackened. The record scored a four-star review from NME, with Kevin EG Perry writing: “For young fans just now learning the joys of heavy rock – perhaps lured in by the appearance of this band’s 1986 classic ‘Master of Puppets’ on Netflix megahit Stranger Things last year – this new record will be a fitting gateway drug. For everyone else there’s simply the reassuring thrill that, after so many decades on stage, Metallica are still capable of delivering sharp, spiky metal – and sticking it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

The band wrapped up their ongoing European tour this July, and will then embark on an extensive US tour from August until November. Metallica will next kickoff their second European leg of the ’72 Seasons’ tour in May 2024, which will conclude in July that same year.