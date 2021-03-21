Method Man and Redman to face off in upcoming ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Longtime rhyme partners Method Man and Redman have been announced as the next two artists to face off in the popular VERZUZ battle series.

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Triller.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

Last night (March 20), Wu-Tang Clan MCs Raekwon and Ghostface Killah went head to head in the first VERZUZ to be streamed through Triller following its recent deal with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Almost immediately after the event, VERZUZ shared a flyer announcing a couple of future battles including Method Man and Redman’s. Billed as a “4/20 Special”, it takes place on April 20.

Elsewhere on the flyer, The Isley Brothers are set to go head to head with Earth, Wind & Fire on Easter Sunday (April 4), and there’s a VERZUZ rematch scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend (May 29-31).

In addition, a VERZUZ spokesperson recently confirmed to Billboard that co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will be doing a battle of their own to celebrate the series’ one-year anniversary coming soon.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan have announced their new photobook Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, which will be strictly limited to 36 copies – each of which will be encased in its very own bronze-encrusted steel chamber.

The pioneering hip-hop group say that their latest project will be the “the biggest and rarest book in the history of hip-hop”.