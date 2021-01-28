Metro Station have responded to comparisons made between their song ‘Shake It’ and Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly‘s collaboration ‘Acting Like That‘.

The band’s 2007 UK hit, as some fans have claimed, sounds similar to Yungblud’s ‘Weird!‘ single featuring MGK and Travis Barker, which was released earlier this month.

The LA group, whose song ‘Shake It’ has also been compared in the past to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’, appeared pleased with the parallels fans had drawn to Yungblud’s track.

After Alternative Press posted an article about the comparison earlier this week (January 25), Metro Station replied to the tweet promoting the story with: “Taylor swift with shake it off and now this!? Honoured that we have influenced so many.”

Taylor swift with shake it off and now this!? 🤘🏻 Honored that we have influenced so many 😘 — Metro Station (@metrostation) January 26, 2021

A TikTok user shared a video comparing the two songs, which suggests the tracks have a similar rhythm at the chorus. This is besides both tracks sharing similar lyrics: “like this” and “like that” (from ‘Shake It’) and “acting like that” from Yungblud’s tune.

Various fans have made similar claims online. One user wrote: “the new yungblud/MGK song is basically just a remix of Shake It by Metro Station”, while another said: “new mgk x yungblud collab sounds like metro station so bad.”

the new yungblud/MGK song is basically just a remix of Shake It by Metro Station — Luke Lyons (@the_lyon627) December 4, 2020

NME has reached out to Yungblud’s representatives for comment.

In related news, earlier this month the Doncaster native revealed that he’s almost finished another new record during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, telling fans on Instagram he was currently “in the studio”.

“We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative!” he said. “I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”

Yungblud’s second album, ‘Weird!’, was released last month. Read the NME review here.