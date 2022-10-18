Thai actor-singer Mew Suppasit to collaborate with EXO’s Suho on new single ‘Turn Off The Alarm’

Thai star Mew Suppasit has announced an upcoming single with EXO vocalist Suho, due out next week.

On October 18, Suppasit’s self-founded label announced his upcoming single, titled ‘Turn Off The Alarm’, revealing it to be a collaboration with vocalist Suho of the K-pop boyband EXO. The singer-actor also shared the release plan for the song, which arrives on October 23 alongside its music video.

Various teaser images and clips for ‘Turn Off The Alarm’ will be revealed in the coming weeks. Following the single’s release, the Thai star will also be holding a live takeover on Twitter on October 24.

‘Turn Off The Alarm’ is part of Suppasit’s ongoing ‘Global Collaboration Project’, which sees the star collaborating with various artists from around the world. The project was first launched in late 2021 with the single ‘Spaceman’, which was produced by English electronic music duo HONNE.

It was followed by ‘Before 4:30 (She said…)’ featuring Korean-American singer Sam Kim in December 2021, and ‘Forever Love’ featuring South Korean singer Bumkey in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Suho made a solo comeback with his sophomore mini-album ‘Grey Suit’ in April this year, marking his first release since his 2020 debut mini-album ‘Self-Portrait’. The release of ‘Grey Suit’ came shortly after the EXO leader was discharged from mandatory military service in February 2022, after serving for two years.

In other EXO news, vocalist Chen will soon be returning to music with his third solo mini-album ‘Last Scene’ later this month. It will be the singer’s first release after completing his military service earlier this year.