MF DOOM and Czarface collaboration album coming this week

A new joint album from Czarface and MF DOOM called ‘Super What?’ is set to arrive later this week.

It’s the first project to be released since it was revealed last December that DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) had died two months earlier in October at the age of 49.

Taking to social media to announce the album, Czarface – comprised of underground rap duo 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan‘s Inspectah Deck – said the new album was originally slated to be released in April 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be released this Friday (May 7).

“When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it,” the supergroup said on Instagram. “What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday.”

They continued: “I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM…he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

See the announcement and album artwork below:

In March, fans of DOOM were left disappointed after the Grammys failed to capitalise the late rapper’s name during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the ceremony.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to a number of artists who passed away over the last year including DOOM, Pop Smoke, Whodini’s John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals and Chick Corea.

When it came time to acknowledge DOOM, fans noticed that the rapper and producer’s name wasn’t stylised in all caps – and they weren’t happy about it.

On Madvillian’s (Madlib and MF DOOM) 2004 track ‘All Caps’, DOOM made it clear his preference was that his stage name be written in all capital letters. “It’s ugly, like look at you, it’s a damn shame/ Just remember ALL CAPS when you spell the man name,” he rapped on the track.

Meanwhile, an alternative version of DOOM‘s music video for his 1999 track ‘Dead Bent’ is being released as an NFT.