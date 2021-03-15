MF DOOM fans left upset after Grammys fail to capitalise late rapper’s name

Fans of MF DOOM have been left upset after last night’s Grammys failed to capitalise the late rapper’s name during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to a number of artists who passed away over the last year including DOOM, Pop Smoke, Whodini’s John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals and Chick Corea.

When it came time to acknowledge DOOM, who died in October last year, a full two months before his wife Jasmine shared the news, fans noticed that the rapper and producer’s name wasn’t stylised in all caps – and they weren’t happy about it.

On Madvillian’s (Madlib and MF DOOM) 2004 track ‘All Caps’, DOOM made it clear his preference was that his stage name be written in all capital letters. “It’s ugly, like look at you, it’s a damn shame/ Just remember ALL CAPS when you spell the man name,” he rapped on the track.

“Huge respect to the Grammys for doing that MF DOOM tribute. I wish they put his name in all caps tho, it’s literally his signature,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “It would have been so easy to pay tribute properly, and shit like this is why I don’t take these award shows seriously. All caps when you spell the man’s name.”

“The People in charge of the grammys are old white men lol his name not being all caps shouldn’t be a surprise,” a third wrote. See more reactions below.

Last month, a petition was launched in a bid to rename a street in Long Beach, New York after the late MF DOOM.

The ‘KMD-MF DOOM Way Committee’ has started a petition to rename the block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road on East Hudson Street in Long Beach after DOOM, who grew up in the city.

Meanwhile, exclusive MF DOOM augmented reality NFT masks are being auctioned off in honour of the late rapper.

In a joint venture between DOOM’s widow Jasmine Dumile, hip-hop label Rhymesayers Entertainment and digital marketplace Illust Space, the virtual, signed masks are being made available to purchase in the form of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.