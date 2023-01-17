MGMT tease “fancy new album” set to be released in 2023

MGMT are teasing a “fancy new album” that they say will be finished and released in 2023.

The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and frontman Andrew VanWyngarden promised last summer that they would return with new music in 2022.

That music didn’t materialise last year, but as the band were announced for the Just Like Heaven festival today (January 17), where they will perform debut album ‘Oracular Spectacular’ in full, they gave an update on new music.

“We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”

Of new music, they added: “Furthermore, keep checking back in with us because we’ve been making some fun new recordings and have a fancy new album (LOL) that should be finished at some point this year, which is the year 2023.”

Since the 2018 release of ‘Little Dark Age’, the band have been largely quiet, though appeared in feature spots on The Avalanches‘ star-studded recent album ‘We Will Always Love You’ and ColaBoyy’s track ‘Kid Born In Space’.

In that time, VanWyngarden has also shared new music under his solo moniker Gentle Dom, covered Tones and I’s global smash ‘Dance Monkey’ and remixed Metronomy and Club Intl.

Of progress on the new record, he told fans on Reddit last August: “There are irons in the fire and we have been busy. I had forgotten my login info, the mgmt drought ends this year.”