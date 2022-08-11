NewsMusic News

M.I.A. teases new single ‘Popular’: “M.I.A. IS DEAD AF, THE FUTURE IS HERE”

The Diplo-produced track is set to arrive tomorrow (August 12)

By Tom Skinner
M.I.A. performing live on-stage at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona, Spain
M.I.A. performs live. CREDIT: Getty

M.I.A. has shared a snippet of a new single called ‘Popular’ – check out the post below.

The English-Sri Lankan musician posted the clip of the song on her official Instagram page yesterday (August 10). In the caption, she wrote: “MIA IS DEAD AF, THE FUTURE IS HERE ITS MAI BITCHES [sic].”

M.I.A. tagged Diplo in the video, adding in the comments section: “This is not me i would never make a song with Diplo. I’m working on a Christian LP rn.” The producer, meanwhile, added a series of fire emojis beneath the visuals.

Later, M.I.A. shared another ‘Popular’ teaser online. That upload included the message: “M.I.A. is irrelevant … She’s got an expiry date … I am M.A.I. … I am techno humanoid. I’m forever.”

‘Popular’ will arrive tomorrow (August 12) – see the announcement below, and pre-save/pre-add the track here.

M.I.A. returned back in May with the single ‘The One’ and confirmed her first album in six years, ‘MATA’, which serves as the follow-up to 2016’s ‘AIM’. The record will arrive via Island, who she’s inked a new global deal with. A release date is not yet known.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer explained of her next full-length effort: “I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record. That there is a bit of a clash, but the clash is like your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes. Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it.”

This summer has seen M.I.A. perform at various European festivals, including Primavera Sound, NOS Alive and Bilbao BBK Live.

