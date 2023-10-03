Michael Bibi plays surprise Ibiza set days after leaving hospital for cancer treatment

Michael Bibi has played a surprise set in Ibiza, just days after leaving hospital amid cancer treatment.

The moment came as an unexpected surprise for dance fans, as the music producer and DJ took to the stage last Thursday (September 28) for a previously unannounced set at the DC-10 venue in Ibiza.

Taking place at the closing party for Bibi’s Solid Grooves label at the club, the event marked Bibi’s first show back since June, and his first time taking to the stage since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this summer. Find footage of the moment below.

The news was broken by his management agency, which told fans back in June that the producer was undergoing treatment for CNS Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer which forms in the lymph tissue of the brain or spinal cord. The update also confirmed that he would not be performing for the “foreseeable future”.

Michael Bibi playing his unreleased track “Sungazing” during his epic comeback tonight at DC-10.

Breaks down into tears at the end.

Emotional moment. All love to him♥️♥️♥️ (via luca_dea_official/IG) pic.twitter.com/9XCiUpbbZl — That’s Fyre (@ThatsFyre) September 28, 2023

As reported by Billboard at the time, the update was released during festival season, when Bibi was underway with his residency at the DC-10 venue and set to perform at other events across Europe.

Before taking to the stage last week, Bibi teased fans with the possibility of a live appearance. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he suggested that the possibility may happen by writing “one life, live it”.

The update came two days after he informed fans that he had temporarily left the hospital amid ongoing treatment.

“When I first came into hospital I was barely able to walk,” he wrote in the caption, sharing an image of himself smiling outside the hospital. “Today I walk out with a smile having completed my main treatment. Tired but happy…My fight against cancer is not over…but for now a break & some extra time to enjoy life.”