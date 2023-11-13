Michael Jackson jacket from 1984 Pepsi ad sells for £250,000 at auction

A leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the 1980s has sold for £250,000 ($306,000) at an auction.

The black and white jacket, which was worn by the late pop icon in a 1984 Pepsi advert was expected to fetch between £200,000 and £400,000 at the Propstore London auction on Friday (November 10).

The garment was among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia sold, alongside a George Michael jacket and a hairpiece that belonged to Amy Winehouse.

Advertisement

The La Rocka! jacket worn by Wham!‘s late singer in the music video ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’, alongside Aretha Franklin, sold for £93,750 including the buyer’s premium.

Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece worn in the 2007 music video for ‘You Know I’m No Good’ from ‘Back to Black’, sold for £18,750, including the buyer’s premium. It was expected to go for somewhere between £15,000 and £30,000.

Other items that sold belonged to David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Marr.

Elsewhere in the auction, a Gibson guitar that belonged to AC/DC‘s Angus Young did not sell, nor did a limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox.

A separate high-profile auction will see Tupac’s prison memorabilia go on sale, including a never-before-seen mugshot and prison ID. Drake previously bought Tupac’s ring at auction for $1million (£796,105).

Advertisement

Slash‘s Les Paul guitar the ‘Hunter Burst’, which was used to write Guns N’ Roses‘ iconic debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’, was also being auctioned for $1million in September.

Meanwhile, back in May, a smashed guitar once played by Kurt Cobain sold for just shy of $600,000 (£480,000) at auction.

In a more unusual celebrity auction, this summer saw the microphone Cardi B threw at a fan whilst on stage sell in a charity eBay auction for almost $100K (£78,512).