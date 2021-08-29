Michael Jackson’s family hopes to release previously unheard music in the future

Michael Jackson’s siblings have revealed they are trying to record new music featuring unreleased work from the late singer.

In an interview with The Sun, Jackson’s brother Tito said “there is more music to release” and the King of Pop “left a few things behind”.

“It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again. Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens,” he told The Sun.

“It’s beyond our control but they always try and get our participation and we’re always happy to offer.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Tito said plans are in motion for The Jacksons’ first studio release since 1989.

Two posthumous Michael Jackson albums have been released since his death in 2009, ‘Michael’ in 2010 and ‘Xscape’ in 2014. The singer’s vocals have also featured on singles by Drake and Lenny Kravitz, among others, following his death.

Earlier this month, Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ became certified 34x platinum in the US, and remains as the second best-selling album in the US ever.

It was also recently revealed that Duran Duran turned down a pitch to collaborate with Jackson in the ’80s.

“We go home after a tour – it must have been 1983, I think. I get home and the phone rings and my mum says, ‘There’s somebody on the phone for you, he says his name’s Michael Jackson’,” Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said during an appearance on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I go to everyone, ‘Hey Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song with him?’” he explained. “And they all went, ‘Nah’.”