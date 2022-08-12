Michael Learns To Rock announce Genting Highlands concert in Malaysia this October

Danish soft rock group Michael Learns To Rock have announced a concert in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands as part of the upcoming Asia leg of their ‘BACK ON THE ROAD’ world tour.

The ‘Take Your Heart’ hitmakers will perform at the 45,000 square foot Arena Of Stars amphitheatre in Resorts World Genting on 22 October. Tickets are now available at MYR638 (VIP), MYR588 (PS1), MYR388 (PS2), MYR238 (PS3) and MYR158 (PS4), with hotel packages available in partnership with the Grand ION Delement Hotel starting at MYR1008.

Michael Learns To Rock will play two concerts in Indonesia prior to their Malaysia concert. The group will perform at the Pullman Jakarta Central Park on October 16 before bringing their show to The Westin in Surabaya on October 19. Once they conclude their Malaysia concert, the group will then perform a previously announced Singapore show set to take place at the Star Theatre on 24 October.

No additional Asia tour dates have been announced at this time.

Michael Learns To Rock – consisting of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher – released their self-titled debut album in 1991, which produced the hit single ‘The Actor’.

Their last release came in the form of their ninth studio album, ‘Still’, which was released in March 2018 and was followed by an Asia tour that marked the group’s last visit to the region pre-pandemic.

Other artists who have announced concerts in Malaysia this year include BLACKPINK, Boy Pablo, Justin Bieber, LANY and more. Festivals have begun announcing their return to the country as well with the recently announced Good Vibes Weekender festival featuring Jackson Wang, former 2NE1 leader CL, indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Joe Flizzow and more, and Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival featuring Boy Pablo, No Good and Lunadira.

Michael Learns To Rock Asia 2022 tour dates:

OCTOBER

16 – Pullman Jakarta Central Park – Jakarta, Indonesia

19 – The Westin – Surabaya, Indonesia

22 – Arena Of Stars – Genting Highlands, Malaysia

24 – The Star Theatre – Singapore