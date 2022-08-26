Michael Learns To Rock announce three shows in the Philippines for ‘Back On The Road’ tour

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock have announced three new Philippine dates in Manila, Cebu and Davao for their upcoming ‘Back On The Road’ tour.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Produced by concert promoter Wilbros Live, the trio’s Filipino outing will begin with a performance at Araneta Coliseum in Manila on October 26, followed by a stop at Waterfront Hotel Cebu’s Ballroom on October 28, before concluding at SMX Convention Center in Davao on October 30. The trio are slated to perform their greatest hits in these shows, as per their other Asian concerts.

All shows will feature support from veteran Filipino powerhouse Nina.

Advertisement

Tickets will be made available starting September 3, and can be purchased through TicketNet’s website for the Manila show, and SM Tickets’ website for the Cebu and Davao concerts. Details on ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The concerts will mark Michael Learns To Rock’s first live appearance in the Philippines in three years. Their last Filipino outing took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a one-night-only performance in Manila’s The Solaire Theater in 2019.

The group will make multiple stops around Southeast Asia prior to the Philippine concerts. Their Asian run begins with two dates in Indonesia; at the Pullman Jakarta Central Park on October 16 and The Westin in Surabaya on October 19. They will then perform at Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands, Malaysia on October 22, before travelling to Singapore for a show at The Star Theatre on October 24.

The Danish trio – consisting of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher – have released several hit singles across their over 30-year career, including ‘The Actor’, ‘That’s Why You Go Away’, ‘Take Me To Your Heart’ and ‘25 Minutes’. Their last studio album, ‘Still’, was released in March 2018, and was followed by their last pre-pandemic Asian tour.

Michael Learns To Rock’s Asian 2022 tour dates are:

October

Sunday 16 – Pullman Jakarta Central Park – Jakarta, Indonesia

Wednesday 19 – The Westin – Surabaya, Indonesia

Saturday 22 – Resorts World Genting – Genting Highlands, Malaysia

Monday 24 – The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

Wednesday 26 – Araneta Coliseum – Manila, Philippines

Friday 28 – Waterfront Hotel Cebu Ballroom – Cebu, Philippines

Sunday 30 – SMX Convention Center – Davao, Philippines